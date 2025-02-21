12:28
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent

Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increased by 5.5 percent last year. Materials of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

According to its data, the volume of industrial production of the EAEU countries in 2024 increased by 4.5 percent compared to 2023.

The growth was recorded in all states of the union: in Kyrgyzstan — by 5.5 percent, Belarus — by 5.4 percent, Armenia — by 4.7 percent, Russia — by 4.6 percent and Kazakhstan — by 2.7 percent.

At the same time, the volume of production in the manufacturing industry in the EAEU increased by 8.2 percent during the reporting period, the EEC said.
link: https://24.kg/english/320650/
views: 131
