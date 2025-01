The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) employees have revealed a case of extortion of money by an inspector of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance. The SCNS press center reported.

On January 14, 2025, the inspector K.A.A. was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of 500,000 soms.

A criminal case was opened against him under the article «Extortion on an especially large scale.»

He was placed in the SCNS pretrial detention center. The investigation continues.