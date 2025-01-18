18:52
Japanese company ready to train up to 100 interns from Kyrgyzstan

IM Japan has expressed its readiness to annually receive up to 100 interns from Kyrgyzstan for their professional training in Japan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, the internship program covers such areas as nursing, HoReCa (hotel and restaurant business), transport services (drivers), and cooking.

Before being sent to Japan, the interns will undergo comprehensive training: learning the Japanese language, getting to know the country’s culture, and mastering their professional duties. After arriving in Japan, additional training is provided to improve their qualifications.

IM Japan also expressed interest in supporting the interns after the program’s completion, helping them apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired in Kyrgyzstan. This approach is aimed at strengthening human resources and raising the professional level in the regions, the Ministry of Education noted.

The parties agreed to continue discussing the terms and mechanisms for implementation of the program in order to begin its practical implementation in the near future.
