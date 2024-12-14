Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on ratification of exchange notes between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Japan and the grant agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The press service of the head of state reported.

The purpose of the law is to implement domestic procedures by ratifying exchange notes between the authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the project «Improvement of air traffic control facilities at international airports» and the grant agreement with JICA on the project «Improvement of air traffic control facilities at international airports», signed on August 1, 2024 in Bishkek, adopted by the Parliament on November 20, 2024.

The project includes a grant from JICA for the construction of an air navigation tower at Osh airport and the modernization of air navigation equipment at Manas and Issyk-Kul airports, and it is also planned to extend the runway of Osh airfield by 400 meters.

The grant amount is 2,153 billion Japanese yen, which is equal to 1,147,256,662 soms.

The project «Improvement of air traffic control facilities at international airports» is aimed at modernizing and updating the air traffic control system at international airports of the Kyrgyz Republic, replacing outdated equipment, introducing modern technologies and improving the skills of specialists working in this area, which is a prerequisite for ensuring flight safety and efficient use of airspace.