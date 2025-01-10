13:57
Japan imposes sanctions on companies in eight countries, including Kyrgyzstan

Japan imposed sanctions on a number of companies in Russia, as well as eight other countries, including Kyrgyzstan. The website of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

According to the document, sanctions have been imposed on 11 individuals, 51 companies and 3 banks from the Russian Federation, as well as dozens of firms and one individual from eight countries.

The Japanese Cabinet also imposed export restrictions on 22 Russian organizations and 335 types of goods. They will come into force on January 23.

In addition, it is noted that as part of the measures, Japanese sanctions will apply to one citizen of the DPRK, 31 companies from China (18), Kazakhstan (1), Kyrgyzstan (2), the UAE (1), Thailand (1) and Turkey (8), as well as one credit institution from Georgia (MRB Bank).
