Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan

Colleagues from Japan visited the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan. They discussed joint initiatives. The press secretary of the service informed 24.kg news agency.

«The Japanese delegation arrived, headed by the Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Research and Training Institute of the Ministry of Justice of Japan, Ryota Takemoto. The meeting took place as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministries of Justice of the two countries, signed during the state visit of Sadyr Japarov to Japan in 2023,» the statement says.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of forensic science. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of experience, introduction of modern technologies and training of qualified specialists. Chairman of the Forensic Service Talantbek Kozhonov noted that the development of international cooperation is one of the key areas of work of the services of the two states.

«We are interested in establishing close relations with Japanese forensic organizations in all areas of activity, including the fight against transnational crime, environmental and intellectual property offenses, as well as the investigation of man-made accidents that threaten national security,» he noted.

In turn, Ryota Takemoto said that joint research and implementation of projects in a number of areas within the framework of the signed Memorandum of Cooperation are planned for the near future.

After the official part of the meeting, the Japanese guests were shown the work of the Forensic Service. The guests were familiarized with a wide range of examinations carried out: there are 45 of them in the service.

The list of examinations includes handwriting, economic, construction and technical ones, examination of materials, substances and products, fire-technical, linguistic, auto-technical, ballistic and others.