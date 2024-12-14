Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan

Colleagues from Japan visited the Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan. They discussed joint initiatives. The press secretary of the service informed 24.kg news agency.
The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of forensic science. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of experience, introduction of modern technologies and training of qualified specialists. Chairman of the Forensic Service Talantbek Kozhonov noted that the development of international cooperation is one of the key areas of work of the services of the two states.
In turn, Ryota Takemoto said that joint research and implementation of projects in a number of areas within the framework of the signed Memorandum of Cooperation are planned for the near future.
After the official part of the meeting, the Japanese guests were shown the work of the Forensic Service. The guests were familiarized with a wide range of examinations carried out: there are 45 of them in the service.
The list of examinations includes handwriting, economic, construction and technical ones, examination of materials, substances and products, fire-technical, linguistic, auto-technical, ballistic and others.