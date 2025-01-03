Sapat property transferred to Turkish Maarif Foundation

All property and seal of the international educational institution Sapat were officially transferred to the ownership of the Turkish Maarif Foundation on January 2, 2025. The relevant information was published on the organization’s Facebook account.

It is noted that all legal responsibility for further activities is now assigned to the Maarif Foundation.

On December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the transfer of Sapat educational institution network under the management of Maarif Foundation. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov explained that this decision was made in the interests of the republic’s pupils and students, as well as taking into account the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education.

However, this decision was unexpected for the Sapat staff, students and their parents. The founders of the institution declared their intention to protect their rights within the framework of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and international law.