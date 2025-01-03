Sapat educational institutions network transferred to Maarif Foundation

The network of educational institutions Sapat will be transferred under the management of Maarif Foundation. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov announced. «This decision is based on ensuring the best interests of the students of the republic and the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education» the statement says.

It is reported that a meeting was held in the administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov and the Director of the representative office of Maarif International Foundation Hüsnü Bircan.

«During the five years of its work in Kyrgyzstan, the Maarif Foundation has demonstrated the highest level of quality of educational standards, corresponding to both national and international requirements. We are confident that the transfer of management of Sapat network meets the best interests of students and their parents, will significantly improve the conditions for their education and obtain prospects for comprehensive development. It is important that the process of transferring under new management takes place in strict accordance with the law, with the protection of the rights of labor collectives and a guarantee of continuity of the educational process,» Baisalov emphasized.

In turn, the director of the representative office, Hüsnü Bircan, confirmed that the Maarif Foundation intends to attract large investments in the development of the educational infrastructure of Kyrgyzstan in the coming months. It is planned to expand the network of schools, introduce modern technologies and training programs, and create new opportunities for pupils and students. These steps are aimed at promoting the sustainable development of the country and strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Turkey cooperation in the field of education.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation (Türkiye Maarif Vakfı) is a state organization founded in 2016 under the Ministry of Education of Turkey. Its goal is to manage educational institutions abroad, from kindergartens to universities, as well as to promote cultural exchange and the dissemination of quality education based on the universal values ​​​​and traditions of Anatolia.