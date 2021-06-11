Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: MEPs make joint statement

Two Members of the European Parliament Rosa Thun und Hohenstein and Fulvio Martusciello from the European People’s Party raised the issue of the disappearance of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi.

«We are extremely concerned by the renditions of the opponents of the Turkish government in third countries. Since the attempted coup in July 2016, the Turkish government has kidnapped over a hundred Turkish nationals from different countries,» they say in the statement.

We follow with great concern Turkey’s illegal abduction of Turkish educator #OrhanInandi in #Kyrgyzstan over links to the Fethullah Gulen mov. Turkey should refrain from any attempts to deport him. We demand the Kyrgyz authorities to take all possible steps to ensure his release. pic.twitter.com/P3tvqLFndC — Róża Thun (@rozathun) June 9, 2021

The deputies reminded that most recently, in May 2021, a Turkish teacher Selahattin Gülen was snatched in Kenya over his relationship by affinity with Fethullah Gülen. They stressed that the acts constitute a serious violation of international law as has been determined by the UN Working Group on the Arbitrary Detention regarding two additional cases of abduction which happened in Kosovo and Malaysia, outside the national jurisdiction of Turkey.

Rosa Thun und Hohenstein and Fulvio Martusciello call on the governments of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to take all possible steps to find Inandi and shed light on the circumstances of his disappearance.

The Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that educational institutions of Sapat network in Kyrgyzstan were established by the followers of Gülen, and demanded to close this network. But the official Bishkek rejected this demand, saying that the lyceums did not pose any threat.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.