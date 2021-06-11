11:20
USD 84.32
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.17
English

Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: MEPs make joint statement

Two Members of the European Parliament Rosa Thun und Hohenstein and Fulvio Martusciello from the European People’s Party raised the issue of the disappearance of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi.

«We are extremely concerned by the renditions of the opponents of the Turkish government in third countries. Since the attempted coup in July 2016, the Turkish government has kidnapped over a hundred Turkish nationals from different countries,» they say in the statement.

The deputies reminded that most recently, in May 2021, a Turkish teacher Selahattin Gülen was snatched in Kenya over his relationship by affinity with Fethullah Gülen. They stressed that the acts constitute a serious violation of international law as has been determined by the UN Working Group on the Arbitrary Detention regarding two additional cases of abduction which happened in Kosovo and Malaysia, outside the national jurisdiction of Turkey.

Rosa Thun und Hohenstein and Fulvio Martusciello call on the governments of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to take all possible steps to find Inandi and shed light on the circumstances of his disappearance.

The Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that educational institutions of Sapat network in Kyrgyzstan were established by the followers of Gülen, and demanded to close this network. But the official Bishkek rejected this demand, saying that the lyceums did not pose any threat.

Related news
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Commentary of spokesman for President Japarov
Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

According to the Turkish government media, the State Committee for National Security is involved in the disappearance of Orhan Inandi.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
link: https://24.kg/english/197276/
views: 136
Print
Related
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Commentary of spokesman for President Japarov
Melis Turganbaev tells about meeting with ex-head of Sapat
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
Human Rights Watch calls for investigation into disappearance of Orhan Inandi
Internal Affairs Department comments on footage from video recorder of Inandi
Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before his disappearance
Turkish Embassy denies holding of Orhan Inandi in diplomatic mission building
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rally near Government House in Bishkek
About 200 people hold rally in support of missing Orhan Inandi in Bishkek
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
11 June, Friday
11:07
Sadyr Japarov writes letter to British Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov writes letter to British Prime Minister
10:23
Kumtor case: Deputies Elvira Surabaldieva, Natalya Nikitenko interrogated
10:08
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: MEPs make joint statement
09:50
Six memorandums signed as result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
09:37
Constitution, Kumtor, reforms: What Sadyr Japarov tells about in Turkey
10 June, Thursday
20:42
New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns
20:31
Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan
18:40
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS
18:29
Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of Parliament of Turkey