State regulation of coal prices extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15

Temporary state regulation of coal prices has been extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service reported.

The decision was reportedly made on the basis of a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and a corresponding order of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

According to the state service, maximum levels of solid fuel prices have been set for the regions of the republic, including Bishkek and Osh.

The price of coal varies depending on factors such as:

Distance from the mining site to the point of sale;

Mining method (manual shaft method, for example, at Jyrgalan and Sulyukta mines, or open-pit method at Kara-Keche open pit);

Storage and sales conditions.

The Antimonopoly Service continues daily monitoring of coal prices, checking compliance with the established levels. In the event of violations of the procedure for state regulation of prices or trade rules, measures are taken in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.