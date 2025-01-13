11:33
USD 87.25
EUR 89.39
RUB 0.86
English

State regulation of coal prices extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15

Temporary state regulation of coal prices has been extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service reported.

The decision was reportedly made on the basis of a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and a corresponding order of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

According to the state service, maximum levels of solid fuel prices have been set for the regions of the republic, including Bishkek and Osh.

The price of coal varies depending on factors such as:

  • Distance from the mining site to the point of sale;
  • Mining method (manual shaft method, for example, at Jyrgalan and Sulyukta mines, or open-pit method at Kara-Keche open pit);
  • Storage and sales conditions.

The Antimonopoly Service continues daily monitoring of coal prices, checking compliance with the established levels. In the event of violations of the procedure for state regulation of prices or trade rules, measures are taken in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/316554/
views: 172
Print
Related
Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal exports
Average price of square meter of apartment in Bishkek is $1,077
Global gold prices to exceed last year's level by 21 percent in 2024
Chinese company to build coal belt conveyor on Kyrgyzstan's border
Social meat sale points opened at all Bishkek markets
More than 90,000 tons of coal delivered to Bishkek HPP — Kyrgyzkomur
Kyrgyzstan reduces coal imports from Kazakhstan
World prices for dairy products increase by 14.2 percent
Global vegetable oil prices increase
Popular
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed
Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan
Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin
13 January, Monday
11:27
Nurlan Ermatov appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad region Nurlan Ermatov appointed First Deputy Presidential Envo...
11:24
Digital Development Ministry and KOICA plan to create IT hub in Bishkek
11:17
Kyrgyzstan is allocated over 6,000 quotas for pilgrimage
11:11
Freestyle wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
11:02
Head of Jalal-Abad Regional Court Kanybek Toktosun uulu resigns