Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan

Entrepreneurs complain about the lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan. MP Yrysbek Atazhanov reported at a meeting of Mekenchil parliamentary group.

According to him, representatives of Kyrgyz companies addressed the deputies.

«They say that there is a lack of wagons. Create conditions for entrepreneurs. Taxes will be paid, jobs will be created. Increase the number of wagons,» Yrysbek Atazhanov said.

Deputy General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise Dastan Usubakunov responded that this situation arose because Uzbekistan Railways JSC reduced the number of wagons importing coal from the Kyrgyz Republic.

«But we provide entrepreneurs with 150 wagons for transporting coal. In addition, we receive 199-120 wagons per day from the Uzbek side and distribute them among transport companies. We are also negotiating with the EBRD on the purchase of 80 freight wagons,» Dastan Usubakunov said.
