Government agencies instructed to control food prices

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting on food prices.

He noted that the republic has sufficient food reserves and warned of taking tough measures against those who unreasonably inflate their prices.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service, the presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, local state administrations and local government bodies have been instructed to control food prices.

As noted, these government agencies will create special operational headquarters to control the cost of food products in the regions and will report on the progress of the work to the presidential administration.

The meeting participants discussed issues of monitoring and analysis of food prices, maintaining them at the set level, taking measures against sellers and individual entrepreneurs who unreasonably inflate the price of food, as well as the progress of work on control of market prices.