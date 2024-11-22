11:56
USD 86.50
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.86
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal exports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on coal exports. The corresponding resolution was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

The document states that the export of coal from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the EAEU by road is prohibited. There is an exception for Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny road checkpoints. The restriction does not apply to Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise when exporting coal by road through these checkpoints.

The ban is imposed for a period of six months.

The restriction applies to coal classified by codes 2701 and 2702 in the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) about the introduction of the ban on coal exports.

The resolution comes into force 10 days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/311909/
views: 155
Print
Related
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Export increased by 8.4 percent for nine months of 2024
Kyrgyzstan tops ranking in terms of export waiting time among CA countries
Kyrgyzstan exported over 8 tons of gold since beginning of 2024
Chinese company to build coal belt conveyor on Kyrgyzstan's border
More than 90,000 tons of coal delivered to Bishkek HPP — Kyrgyzkomur
Kyrgyzstan exports 3.3 tons of kurut in 2024
Kyrgyzstan reduces coal imports from Kazakhstan
Deputy Cabinet Chairman Bakyt Torobaev agrees with China on export increase
Supplies of fresh berries from Kyrgyzstan to Tyumen Oblast increase in September
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
22 November, Friday
11:47
Assets of state-owned companies reach 445.7 billion soms for nine months Assets of state-owned companies reach 445.7 billion som...
11:37
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increases by 4.2 percent
11:24
Flights delayed at Osh International Airport due to thick fog
11:16
Bitcoin continues to grow, exceeding $99,000
11:01
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Single Dance Championship