Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal exports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on coal exports. The corresponding resolution was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

The document states that the export of coal from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the EAEU by road is prohibited. There is an exception for Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny road checkpoints. The restriction does not apply to Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise when exporting coal by road through these checkpoints.

The ban is imposed for a period of six months.

The restriction applies to coal classified by codes 2701 and 2702 in the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) about the introduction of the ban on coal exports.

The resolution comes into force 10 days after its official publication.