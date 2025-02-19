13:29
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce

Goldman Sachs analysts have revised their forecast for the price of gold by the end of 2025, raising it from $2,890 to $3,100 per ounce. According to Reuters, experts say the main reason for the price increase is stable demand from central banks.

According to analysts, the price increase will occur due to an increase in gold purchases by central banks, which could raise its price by 9 percent by the end of the year. A gradual increase in gold-focused exchange-traded funds is also expected as interest rates decline.

Goldman Sachs notes that if political uncertainty in the world continues, including a possible strengthening of the U.S. tariff policy, the price of gold could reach $3,300 per ounce. In turn, an increase in monthly gold purchases by central banks to 70 tons could lead to an increase in the price to $3,200 per ounce.

If the U.S. Federal Reserve System keeps interest rates at current levels, analysts expect gold prices to reach around $3,060 per ounce.
