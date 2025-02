More than 200 million soms in subsoil use taxes were transferred from coal mining. Materials of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan say.

According to the report, coal mining companies paid 203 million soms in subsoil use taxes (bonuses and royalties) last year.

Payments from solid fuel mining companies increased by 39 percent. As a result, in 2024 the budget received 57.3 million soms more than in 2023.