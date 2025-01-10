Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sultanbekov's condition

Continuation of the hunger strike by the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov may lead to irreversible consequences, including death. The teacher at the department of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, clinical nutritionist and general practitioner Asel Atayeva told.

In the video published by Kadyrbek Atambayev, the medical worker told about the dismal health condition of Temirlan Sultanbekov, who is in the pre-trial detention center and continues his hunger strike. According to the doctor, his condition requires immediate medical intervention, since further ignoring the symptoms and refusing help can lead to tragic consequences.

At the moment, Temirlan Sultanbekov has:

Swelling of the legs and complete immobility of the toes on his left foot;

Complete immobility of the ankle joint, which was recorded by lawyers. The leg is no longer working, starting from the ankle;

Severe dizziness, pronounced pallor and significant weight loss;

Pronounced tremor (constant shaking) of the hands, making any movement difficult;

Pain in the heart area, arrhythmia, pain in the liver area, vision problems and skin rashes;

Cold, icy hands.

Asel Atayeva noted that the arrested man had lost 12 kilograms of weight.

She emphasized that continuing the hunger strike could lead to the development of a coma, hypoglycemia and irreversible damage to vital organs, even death. The absence of doctors in the pre-trial detention center and the impossibility of obtaining consultations from specialized specialists significantly worsen the health prognosis.

The doctor and party members call for immediate provision of qualified medical care to Temirlan Sultanbekov, which he has repeatedly requested. Saving his life requires prompt intervention by specialists — a neurologist, cardiologist and ophthalmologist.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying. Immediately after the arrest, the leader of Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike.