Kamchybek Tashiev meets with youth football team in Spain

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), concurrently the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) Kamchybek Tashiev got acquainted with the U20 training camp in Spain. The KFU press service reported.

The national youth team had its first friendly match on January 9. The Kyrgyz team defeated Cartagena club, which plays in the second division of Spain (Segunda), with a score 5:0.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the football players on their victory and noted the good readiness of the athletes for the Asian Cup.

The football players from Kyrgyzstan have been holding training camps in Alicante since January 3 in preparation for the final stage of the Asian Cup, which will start in February in China.
