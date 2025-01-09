18:15
Tashkent plans to strengthen ties with new U.S. administration

Uzbekistan plans to deepen its strategic partnership with the United States. This is stated in the draft state program for 2025, published for public discussion, Gazeta.uz reports.

As the media outlet notes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan plans to establish close cooperation with representatives of the new U.S. administration by the end of the year and organize a high-level visit.

In addition, it is proposed to hold the first round of an expanded strategic partnership dialogue with the United States at a high level in Tashkent.

It is also planned to enhance cooperation in C5+1 format (Central Asia and the United States), including holding a meeting of ministers, relevant working groups, as well as preparations for the summit on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of this format in Samarkand.

The draft program provides for the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties, in particular organization of visits of leading members of the U.S. Congress to Uzbekistan.

The Republic of Uzbekistan is considering expanding cooperation with the United States in the field of security, and also intends to continue close cooperation to maintain the republic’s high rankings in various reports published by the U.S. government on human rights criteria, the document says.

Moreover, it is planned to expand ties with the United States in the fields of education, science, healthcare, environmental protection and other areas, including partnerships between universities, teaching English language, as well as the implementation of joint projects in science and ecology.
