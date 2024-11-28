13:54
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025

Kyrgyz honey is planned to be included in the register of the European Union in early 2025. This issue was discussed at the meeting of the Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kyrgyzstan Dorogi Sandor. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Hungarian agricultural companies. Among them were companies specializing in feed, poultry farming, seed production and beekeeping, such as Agrofeed Rus, Babolna Tetra, Woodstock and Fulmer Apiary.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of export of Kyrgyz honey to the European Union and establishing a system for monitoring residues in honey. The monitoring plan prepared by Kyrgyzstan has already been sent to the relevant bodies of the European Commission. Inclusion of Kyrgyz honey in the EU register is expected in early 2025.

The issue of import of breeding animals from Europe for the development of livestock breeding in Kyrgyzstan was also discussed. Agreements were reached on cooperation with Hungarian companies in the field of agriculture.
link: https://24.kg/english/312495/
views: 145
