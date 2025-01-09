Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city

Police have detained a driver who fatally hit a three-year-old girl in Tokmak city. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

A report was received on January 8 that a car hit pedestrians at the intersection of Shamshinskaya and Kirov Streets.

A criminal case was opened under Article 12 «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was established that the 60-year-old man, having lost control of the vehicle, hit citizen, 26, and her daughter, 3. The police added that the car had summer tires on the rear wheels.

As a result, the child died at the scene. The driver of the car was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Forensic examinations have been ordered; the investigation continues.