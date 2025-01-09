13:42
USD 87.00
EUR 89.77
RUB 0.79
English

Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city

Police have detained a driver who fatally hit a three-year-old girl in Tokmak city. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

A report was received on January 8 that a car hit pedestrians at the intersection of Shamshinskaya and Kirov Streets.

A criminal case was opened under Article 12 «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was established that the 60-year-old man, having lost control of the vehicle, hit citizen, 26, and her daughter, 3. The police added that the car had summer tires on the rear wheels.

As a result, the child died at the scene. The driver of the car was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Forensic examinations have been ordered; the investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/316276/
views: 148
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Novopokrovka village
Two foreign students killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
Fatal road accident registered in Bishkek at night
345 road accidents involving municipal transport registered in Bishkek
Drunk driver hits schoolgirl in Bishkek
Girl hit and killed by bus in Bishkek
Schoolboy in Lexus rammed kindergarten fence in Bishkek, girl killed
Incident with Rosatom truck: Official comment of company
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
9 January, Thursday
12:47
Transfer of Sapat schools to Maarif: Teaching staff not to be dismissed Transfer of Sapat schools to Maarif: Teaching staff no...
12:26
Grain transportation from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan increases by 92 percent
12:13
Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city
11:56
State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan renews Board of Directors
11:45
Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case