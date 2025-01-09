Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city

Police have detained a driver who fatally hit a three-year-old girl in Tokmak city. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.
A report was received on January 8 that a car hit pedestrians at the intersection of Shamshinskaya and Kirov Streets.
A criminal case was opened under Article 12 «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
As a result, the child died at the scene. The driver of the car was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Forensic examinations have been ordered; the investigation continues.