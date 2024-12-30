12:57
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Novopokrovka village

A traffic accident, in which seven people were injured, occurred in Novopokrovka village. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

According to the department, Volkswagen Golf 3, moving in the eastern direction on Bishkek — Kant road, collided with a Toyota Mark X, which drove into the oncoming lane. Seven people were injured. All of them were taken to hospital.

It was found out that the driver and passengers of Toyota Mark X are foreign citizens.

«At the same time, the 21-year-old driver of Volkswagen Golf 3 drove the vehicle without a driver’s license, as he had previously been deprived of the right to drive,» the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.
