Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia

A road accident involving citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic occurred near Aldarkino village, Buzuluk district, Orenburg Oblast of Russia on December 31, 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to preliminary data, the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze drove into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a car transporter truck. As a result, four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed. A minor child, who received bodily injuries, was taken to the Buzuluk hospital.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation is working with Russian law enforcement agencies and medical institutions to clarify all the circumstances of the accident.

Employees of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Kazan promptly left for the scene.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted.