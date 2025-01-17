20:52
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Kamchi Kolbaev's nephew in tinted BMW rams patrol police car

A tinted BMW with fake number plates collided with a patrol police car in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s Department of the Patrol Police Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred today, January 17, at about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Kievskaya Street and Manas Avenue. The tinted BMW with fake number plates was driving south along the avenue and crashed into the patrol car on Kievskaya Street, which overturned.

According to the press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, the driver was a 23-year-old guy, who behaved aggressively and used foul language after the accident. He was taken to the police station.

Doctors found out that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. A source in law enforcement agencies said that the driver was the nephew of the liquidated leader of the organized crime group Kamchi Kolbaev, Daniel Asanbekov.

As a result of the accident, two officers of the patrol police service were injured. They suffered a concussion and bruises, but refused hospitalization.
link: https://24.kg/english/317093/
views: 258
Print
Related
Police detain driver who fatally hit three-year-old girl in Tokmak city
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
Seven people injured in traffic accident in Novopokrovka village
Two foreign students killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
Fatal road accident registered in Bishkek at night
345 road accidents involving municipal transport registered in Bishkek
Drunk driver hits schoolgirl in Bishkek
Girl hit and killed by bus in Bishkek
Schoolboy in Lexus rammed kindergarten fence in Bishkek, girl killed
Popular
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
17 January, Friday
17:28
Kyrgyzstan exported gold for over $1.25 billion in 2024 Kyrgyzstan exported gold for over $1.25 billion in 2024
17:03
Officials appropriate property worth 6.7 million soms at former Gansi center
16:57
Cabinet of Ministers approves list of promising investment projects
16:28
Kemin-City residential complex to be built on land seized from deputy
16:19
More than 200 new cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025