Kamchi Kolbaev's nephew in tinted BMW rams patrol police car

A tinted BMW with fake number plates collided with a patrol police car in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s Department of the Patrol Police Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred today, January 17, at about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Kievskaya Street and Manas Avenue. The tinted BMW with fake number plates was driving south along the avenue and crashed into the patrol car on Kievskaya Street, which overturned.

According to the press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, the driver was a 23-year-old guy, who behaved aggressively and used foul language after the accident. He was taken to the police station.

Doctors found out that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. A source in law enforcement agencies said that the driver was the nephew of the liquidated leader of the organized crime group Kamchi Kolbaev, Daniel Asanbekov.

As a result of the accident, two officers of the patrol police service were injured. They suffered a concussion and bruises, but refused hospitalization.