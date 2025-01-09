10:41
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic responded to reports sent out on social media about a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, A.k.M., who was injured in a road accident in Uzbekistan.

According to information received by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent from the competent authorities of Uzbekistan, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, A.k.M., was admitted to the Dangara District Hospital with head and internal injuries on January 5, 2025. On the same day, she underwent surgery, after which she was transferred to a general ward. Her condition is assessed as serious. The woman is under constant supervision of doctors and is undergoing treatment.

The Embassy maintains constant contact with medical workers and relatives of the victim.
link: https://24.kg/english/316262/
views: 43
