State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan renews Board of Directors

The State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan has renewed its Board of Directors. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

It is noted that Ulan Asanov was dismissed from the position of a member of the Board of Directors of the State Development Bank OJSC due to his transfer to another job. His powers were terminated on December 24, 2024.

A.R. Egemberdiev was appointed to this position by decision of the shareholder. The term of office of the new member of the Board of Directors of the State Development Bank is set at three years.