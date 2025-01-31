18:46
Demir Bank limits transfers to Keremet Bank

Demir Bank has stopped executing payments and transfers in national and foreign currencies in favor of clients of Keremet Bank OJSC since January 31. The financial institution reported.

The bank also no longer credits funds received from Keremet Bank clients.

As Demir Bank reported, this means that clients will no longer be able to send and receive transfers between the two financial institutions.

For additional information, clients are advised to contact the contact center at 2222 or the nearest bank’s branch.

The bank apologized for the inconvenience.

In January, Keremet Bank limited servicing of VISA cards.

On January 15, the U.S. Department of the Treasury included Keremet Bank in the sanctions list for participating in circumventing the restrictions imposed on Russia. According to the department, the bank worked in conjunction with the Russian Promsvyazbank, which finances the Russian defense industry and has been under sanctions since 2022.
