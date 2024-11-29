12:58
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda

Hackers stole 62 billion Ugandan shillings ($16.8 million) from the Central Bank of Uganda, Bloomberg reports.

The attackers gained access to the IT systems of the bank of Uganda and illegally transferred the funds earlier this month.

A hacker group from Southeast Asia sent some of the stolen money to Japan, the report says, citing unnamed sources at the bank.

The Central Bank has reportedly successfully returned more than half of the stolen money. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered a thorough investigation.
