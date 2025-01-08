Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded

Patients are accommodated in corridors of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek due to lack of space. Nurgul Moldalieva, deputy chief physician of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the hospital is designed for 500 patients. Currently, 606 patients are receiving treatment at the medical facility.

«Over the past 24 hours, 317 patients have come to us. At least 123 of them were hospitalized, the rest were sent home for outpatient treatment. 114 out of 123 patients are children. We have organized additional beds and are forced to place patients in the corridors. Most of the citizens come with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections. Measles and other diseases take the second place in terms of incidence,» Nurgul Moldalieva said.

Earlier, the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev addressed Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the seasonal increase in acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), influenza and other infectious diseases. The Ministry of Health strongly recommends the population to pay special attention to their health and the health of their children.