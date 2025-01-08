14:59
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded

Patients are accommodated in corridors of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek due to lack of space. Nurgul Moldalieva, deputy chief physician of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the hospital is designed for 500 patients. Currently, 606 patients are receiving treatment at the medical facility.

«Over the past 24 hours, 317 patients have come to us. At least 123 of them were hospitalized, the rest were sent home for outpatient treatment. 114 out of 123 patients are children. We have organized additional beds and are forced to place patients in the corridors. Most of the citizens come with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections. Measles and other diseases take the second place in terms of incidence,» Nurgul Moldalieva said.

Earlier, the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev addressed Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the seasonal increase in acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), influenza and other infectious diseases. The Ministry of Health strongly recommends the population to pay special attention to their health and the health of their children.
link: https://24.kg/english/316183/
views: 120
Print
Related
Decrease in ARVI, influenza incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population
More than 8,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Over 7,300 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Cabinet obliges private and public hospitals to report infectious diseases
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Incidence of ARVI and influenza continues to decrease in Kyrgyzstan
9,295 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Popular
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
14:42
Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until March Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until...
14:34
MPs to meet with voters on January 8-10
14:30
32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region
14:04
Metapneumovirus in Kyrgyzstan: No cause for concern, Health Ministry says
13:56
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded