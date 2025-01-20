19:26
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow

At least 11,761 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 41 cases of influenza were registered for a week from January 13 to January 19. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the incidence rate has increased 1.6 times compared to the previous week and is 15.9 percent higher than the epidemic threshold. Almost 5 percent (or 563 patients) of those infected were hospitalized.

The incidence rate above the national average was registered in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Issyk-Kul and Chui regions.

A seasonal increase in cases has been observed since mid-December 2024, driven by influenza A (H1N1) and isolated cases of influenza B.

In order to prevent an outbreak, monitoring of children’s attendance is carried out in schools.
