ARVI and influenza incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10,082 cases of ARVI (acute respiratory viral infections) and 60 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan from February 17 to February 23. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the department, the incidence rate decreased by 6.6 percent compared to the previous week.

At least 5.1 percent of those who sought medical care — 520 patients — were hospitalized.

Incidence rates exceed the national average in Bishkek (1.8 times), Osh (1.9 times), Chui region (1.4 times) and Issyk-Kul region (1.3 times)

Monitoring of the epidemiological situation regarding ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 continues.