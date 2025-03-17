18:27
Incidence of ARVI and flu in Kyrgyzstan significantly declined

At least 8,372 cases of ARVI and 16 cases of flu were registered for a week from March 10 to March 16 in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health reported with reference to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

According to the ministry, compared to the previous week, there is a decrease in the incidence rate by 6.1 percent. At least 5.8 percent, or 485 patients, were hospitalized.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak continues.
