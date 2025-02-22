When will the flu and ARVI season end in Kyrgyzstan? Experts’ answer

The 20th week of the year (May) is traditionally considered the end of the epidemic season for acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and flu. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

Experts emphasize that until this time, it is important for the population to follow preventive measures, wear masks, and practice physical distancing at the first signs of illness.

It’s worth noting that a total of 10,796 cases of ARVI and 73 cases of flu were registered across the country from February 10 to February 16.