14:15
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

When will the flu and ARVI season end in Kyrgyzstan? Experts’ answer

The 20th week of the year (May) is traditionally considered the end of the epidemic season for acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and flu. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

Experts emphasize that until this time, it is important for the population to follow preventive measures, wear masks, and practice physical distancing at the first signs of illness.

It’s worth noting that a total of 10,796 cases of ARVI and 73 cases of flu were registered across the country from February 10 to February 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/320790/
views: 121
Print
Related
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again
More than 10,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan slightly decreases
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
Incidence of ARVI and influenza increases in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry tasked with stepping up measures for ARVI spread prevention
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded
Decrease in ARVI, influenza incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population
Popular
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program
Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested Makmal-Karakol railway project: $3 billion to be invested
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025 Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
22 February, Saturday
13:22
Kyrgyzstani suspected of killing fellow countryman in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast Kyrgyzstani suspected of killing fellow countryman in R...
13:17
When will the flu and ARVI season end in Kyrgyzstan? Experts’ answer
12:43
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
12:39
Beware of scammers! Kyrgyz Pochtasy does not sell lost parcels
12:26
Kyrgyzstan’s population increases by 108,709 people