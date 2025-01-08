Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in ranking of countries by IQ score

The ranking of average IQ by countries has been published, in which Kyrgyzstan took 84th place. International-iq-test.com website reports.

China took 1st place out of 127 with an average IQ of 107.43. Iran took the second place with a score of 106.63, South Korea — third (106.57). They are followed by Japan (106.54) and Singapore (105.25).

Russia took sixth place — 103.31.

The average IQ in Kyrgyzstan is 95. This is 1.54 points higher than last year.

The average IQ in Kazakhstan is 97.27, in Uzbekistan — 96.98, and in Tajikistan — 93.75.