10:27
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in ranking of countries by IQ score

The ranking of average IQ by countries has been published, in which Kyrgyzstan took 84th place. International-iq-test.com website reports.

China took 1st place out of 127 with an average IQ of 107.43. Iran took the second place with a score of 106.63, South Korea — third (106.57). They are followed by Japan (106.54) and Singapore (105.25).

Russia took sixth place — 103.31.

The average IQ in Kyrgyzstan is 95. This is 1.54 points higher than last year.

The average IQ in Kazakhstan is 97.27, in Uzbekistan — 96.98, and in Tajikistan — 93.75.
link: https://24.kg/english/316131/
views: 107
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 114th place in HelloSafe World Prosperity Index 2024
Akylbek Japarov discusses success in QS Asia 2025 ranking with rectors
New ranking of best universities in Asia published
Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in Global Knowledge Index
Kyrgyzstan outperforms countries in region in English proficiency
Bishkek takes 197th place in ranking of most expensive cities in world
Three universities of Kyrgyzstan included in QS World University Rankings 2025
Kyrgyzstan included in Global Soft Power Index for the first time
Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again
Kyrgyzstan moves up from 68th to 22nd place in world PPP ranking
Popular
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
10:23
Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for VI World Nomad Games Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for...
10:17
Human rights activists to hold solidarity meeting with Temirov Live journalists
09:57
Duishenbek Zilaliev released on his own recognizance
09:49
Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in ranking of countries by IQ score
6 January, Monday
15:53
Missing guy found hanged in Kara-Kul mountains
13:27
Labor Ministry conducts inspections of social residential institutions
13:22
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:07
Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) changes its logo
12:01
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games