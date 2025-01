The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will meet with Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Abdulla Aripov and Kokhir Rasulzoda on January 8. The trilateral meeting will be held at the junction of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the press service of the Cabinet said.

During the meeting, negotiations will be held concerning the previously reached agreements between the presidents of the three countries on state borders.