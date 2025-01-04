Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged

A mass road accident occurred on Astana-Shchuchinsk highway, as a result of which 95 cars were damaged. At least 71 people, including 8 children, were evacuated.

As Zakonkz Telegram channel reports, the road accident occurred on January 3 at about 1.28 p.m. due to failure to comply with the speed limit and distance in conditions of poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions.

At least 152 emergency service employees and 68 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident. 11 people were rescued, 10 of whom were hospitalized in a local hospital. Other victims were taken to warming posts, where they were provided with hot meals.