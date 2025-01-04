Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population

Due to the seasonal increase in incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), influenza and other infectious diseases, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan strongly recommends the population to pay special attention to their health and the health of their children. Address of the Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, says.

According to him, at the first symptoms, such as fever, cough, runny nose or weakness, one should not self-medicate, but immediately contact Family Medicine Centers (FMC) for qualified medical care.

FMCs throughout the republic operate as usual, and on-call duty is organized on weekends.

The Minister emphasized that the epidemiological situation concerning ARVI and influenza in the country is stable. The Ministry of Health constantly monitors the situation, as well as conducts monitoring in healthcare organizations.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev urged to observe preventive measures:

Regularly ventilate the premises;

Wash your hands with soap;

When visiting places with large crowds of people, do not forget to wear masks;

Strengthen your immune system by eating healthy and leading an active lifestyle.

«Your timely visit to the doctor is the key to a quick recovery and prevention of complications,» he noted.