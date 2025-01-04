11:02
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population

Due to the seasonal increase in incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), influenza and other infectious diseases, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan strongly recommends the population to pay special attention to their health and the health of their children. Address of the Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, says.

According to him, at the first symptoms, such as fever, cough, runny nose or weakness, one should not self-medicate, but immediately contact Family Medicine Centers (FMC) for qualified medical care.

FMCs throughout the republic operate as usual, and on-call duty is organized on weekends.

The Minister emphasized that the epidemiological situation concerning ARVI and influenza in the country is stable. The Ministry of Health constantly monitors the situation, as well as conducts monitoring in healthcare organizations.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev urged to observe preventive measures:

  • Regularly ventilate the premises;
  • Wash your hands with soap;
  • When visiting places with large crowds of people, do not forget to wear masks;
  • Strengthen your immune system by eating healthy and leading an active lifestyle.

«Your timely visit to the doctor is the key to a quick recovery and prevention of complications,» he noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/316012/
views: 140
Print
Related
New Family Medicine Center opened in Kyzyl-Asker
Heads of medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan to be banned from dual employment
More than 8,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Production of medical ethyl alcohol launched in Kyrgyzstan
Over 7,300 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Magnetic resonance imaging scanner installed at Oncology Center in Bishkek
Mobile clinics of Caravan of Health transferred to two universities
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself
Health Ministry purchases equipment for liver transplant operations
Doctor of Medical Sciences, Hero of Kyrgyzstan Ernst Akramov dies
Popular
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
Dairy industry in southern Kyrgyzstan receives millions of soms in aid from USA Dairy industry in southern Kyrgyzstan receives millions of soms in aid from USA
4 January, Saturday
10:26
People's Kurultai cost Kyrgyzstan 39 million soms in 2024 People's Kurultai cost Kyrgyzstan 39 million soms in 20...
10:20
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
10:01
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
09:55
Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population
09:04
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
3 January, Friday
15:58
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of its stake in NENK
14:38
Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20
14:35
Bishkek should transfer some of its passenger buses to Tokmak and Balykchy