Infant found in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya

An infant was found in Al-Ghufran mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya today, January 3. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

According to the information, the moldo (clergyman), who came in the morning to perform the call to prayer (adhan), found the baby wrapped in a white blanket inside the mosque.

The incident was immediately registered, and the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

The infant was urgently taken to the Kyzyl-Kiya City Multidisciplinary Hospital, where doctors are monitoring the baby’s condition. According to medical staff, the infant’s condition is stable.
