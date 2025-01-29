13:50
Baby found in trash container in critical but stable condition – Health Ministry

The condition of the newborn found in a trash container is critical, but stable. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry’s press center said that the infant is a baby girl. Medical staff diagnosed her with premature birth and hypothermia. She is currently in the intensive care unit of the City Children’s Clinical Hospital.

As it was previously reported, schoolchildren discovered the baby in a trash container on Intergelpo Street in Bishkek. The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag. Law enforcement officers are working to identify the mother. A criminal case has been initiated.
link: https://24.kg/english/318258/
views: 151
