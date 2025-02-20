16:47
Girl who left body of premature baby in toilet detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement officers detained 25-year-old K.S., who left the body of a premature baby in a toilet. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 20, at about 9.57 a.m., the police received a report that the body of a premature baby was found in the toilet of one of the buildings on Kievskaya Street.

The fact was registered.

Law enforcement officers identified of the girl who left the body. She turned out to be 25-year-old K.S., who managed to leave for Kara-Balta. She was taken to the investigative service for further investigation.

According to the police, a pre-investigation check is being conducted, based on the results of which a procedural decision will be made. The necessary examinations have been ordered.
