On January 10, as a result of investigative activities, officers of the Internal Affairs Department managed to identify and detain the mother of the child, who left him in Kyzyl-Kiya mosque. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

The mother turned out to be 16-year-old resident of Orozbekov village in Kadamdzhai district.

The investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

The baby wrapped in a bed sheet was found in one of the mosques in Kyzyl-Kiya on January 3, 2025.