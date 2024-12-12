Construction of mosques in Kyrgyzstan to require government agencies approval

From now on, the construction of mosques will require prior approval from government agencies. Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Azamat Yusupov, said during a meeting of the Parliament.

He stated that a recent monitoring revealed more than 1,000 religious institutions operating illegally. Among them, about 800 are registered, while 120 mosques remain unregistered.

«In the past, mosques were built first and then registered. Now, such construction has to be approved by government agencies. We assess whether there is a need for a mosque, and only then the construction will be carried out legally,» Yusupov explained.

Deputies consider the draft law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations.» The structure of the document consists of 6 chapters and 40 articles.