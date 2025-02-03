Baby girl found in trash container dies in hospital — Health Ministry

A baby girl found by schoolchildren in a trash container has died in hospital. The Health Ministry confirmed the information.

On January 28, students from one of the schools in Bishkek found a baby who was left in a trash container. The incident occurred on Intergelpo Street. The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag and left in a waste container. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the baby’s mother. A criminal case has been opened.

Previously, doctors assessed the baby’s condition as stable but serious. She was in intensive care unit.