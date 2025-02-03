11:49
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Baby girl found in trash container dies in hospital — Health Ministry

A baby girl found by schoolchildren in a trash container has died in hospital. The Health Ministry confirmed the information.

On January 28, students from one of the schools in Bishkek found a baby who was left in a trash container. The incident occurred on Intergelpo Street. The infant was wrapped in a plastic bag and left in a waste container. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity of the baby’s mother. A criminal case has been opened.

Previously, doctors assessed the baby’s condition as stable but serious. She was in intensive care unit.
link: https://24.kg/english/318704/
views: 140
Print
Related
Baby found in trash container in critical but stable condition – Health Ministry
Schoolchildren find baby in trash container in Bishkek
Pregnant woman dies in maternity hospital in Ton district
Man dies after falling from bridge at Osh market
16-year-old mother of baby who left child in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya detained
Infant found in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya
Death of girl at dentist's: Court sentences doctors
Doctor of Medical Sciences, Hero of Kyrgyzstan Ernst Akramov dies
Renowned surgeon, Professor Mambet Mamakeev passes away
Representative of Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan in Russia dies
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
3 February, Monday
11:40
Coal mining companies transfer over 200 million soms in subsoil use taxes Coal mining companies transfer over 200 million soms in...
11:23
Body of missing woman found in well in Sokuluk district
11:08
Work to reduce mortality from respiratory diseases improved in Kyrgyzstan
10:50
Baby girl found in trash container dies in hospital — Health Ministry
10:39
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of farm animals
1 February, Saturday
19:43
Elnura Osmonalieva appointed Vice-President of Women's Football Association