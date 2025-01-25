11:36
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Large fire breaks out in mosque in Sokuluk

A large fire broke out in a mosque in Sokuluk yesterday evening. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Having received a message about the fire, four fire crews began extinguishing it at 8.15 p.m. An operational group, water trucks, two Interior Ministry crews and an ambulance team were sent to the scene,» the ministry noted.

The fire was completely extinguished at 3 a.m. About 900 square meters of the area burned. There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/317908/
views: 110
Print
Related
New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated
Death toll in fire at Turkish hotel rises to 76
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Erdogan over Bolu tragedy
No citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in fire at Turkish ski hotel
Man sets himself on fire near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
Four people injured in fire on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
Fire breaks out in former Aristocrat store on Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek
Three-story house on fire in Bishkek
House catches fire in Orto-Sai village, three people rescued
Car carrier loaded with cars burns down in Ton district
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Saturday
11:03
Commodity producers to be provided with loans of up to 25 million soms Commodity producers to be provided with loans of up to...
10:50
Large fire breaks out in mosque in Sokuluk
10:32
Law on combating terrorism and money laundering signed
10:17
Trade brings the most taxes to budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2024
09:57
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva
24 January, Friday
17:23
Man beaten and robbed in Bishkek, robber detained
16:51
Sadyr Japarov signs law on biological safety in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by almost $3 billion in 2024, China reports