Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia halved

The number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia has halved. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev announced at a press conference.

He told that, according to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 650,000 migrants from Kyrgyzstan were registered in 2023. At the end of 2024, this figure has halved to 350,000 people.

«Many of our migrants are in Turkey and the United States, as well as in Europe. We are negotiating with Germany, the country offers jobs. But at the same time, we are trying to return Kyrgyzstanis to their homeland by launching large labor projects. For example, the construction of Kambarata hydropower station is beginning, about 5,000 jobs are being created there,» he said.

Recall, Rosstat published statistics on international migration in Russia. According to the report, in the first nine months of 2024, the migration gain of those who moved to a permanent place of residence amounted to 83,500 people. This figure is slightly lower than in the same period of 2023, when the gain amounted to 88,700 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/315820/
