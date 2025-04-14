U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year

The U.S. President has extended the sanctions regime against Russia, introduced by Joe Biden in 2021. This is confirmed by a document published in the U.S. Federal Register.

The basis for the extension is the «malign activity of the Russian government», which poses an «unusual and extraordinary threat» to U.S. national security.

It is specified that Donald Trump extended the Executive Order No. 14024, which his predecessor signed on April 15, 2021. The order forms the legal basis for the application of restrictive measures against Russia. The document remains in force until April 15, 2026 and provides the ability to maintain and strengthen sanctions pressure.

The explanation indicates that the extension of the regime is necessary due to the ongoing «malign foreign policy activity» of the Russian Federation. Such actions, as formulated by the White House, continue to pose an «unusual and extraordinary threat» to the national security of the United States, its foreign policy interests and the economy.

Washington listed the threats:

Undermining free elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies;

Cyberattacks on American infrastructure and interests;

Using transnational corruption to influence foreign governments;

Pressure on dissidents and independent journalists;

Undermining stability in regions critical to the security of the United States;

Violation of international law, including the principles of territorial integrity of states.

«Extension of the state of emergency in connection with the specified harmful foreign policy actions of the government of the Russian Federation,» the order says.

Thus, the restrictive measures are extended, including the blocking of assets, a ban on economic cooperation with a number of Russian entities and the introduction of secondary sanctions against foreign financial organizations interacting with the Russian defense sector.

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump also extended sanctions against Russia imposed in 2014, 2018 and 2022 for a year.