15:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.89
RUB 1.04
English

Gas to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek due to repair work

Gas supply will be temporarily stopped in part of Bishkek from April 16 to April 18. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

Gas supply will be shut off in the area limited by Lermontov, Big Chui Canal, Pervomayskaya streets and Bakai-Ata residential complex. The reason is work on an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks residents to use alternative energy sources during the work. The company emphasized that measures are being taken to ensure reliable and safe gas supply in the future.
link: https://24.kg/english/325928/
views: 118
Print
Related
Southern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas on October 9-11
Energy Minister tells about provision of residential areas in Bishkek with gas
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for several days
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas on April 11-12
4.7 million soms allocated for provision of gas supply in Chui region
Gazprom Kyrgyzstan promises to fully provide Bishkek with gas within three years
Gazprom to produce oil and gas in Kyrgyzstan
Some Bishkek streets to have no gas for three days
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas on September 27-29
Popular
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format
New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained
14 April, Monday
15:14
Woman strangled in her own home, suspect detained Woman strangled in her own home, suspect detained
15:06
151 cases of torture registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
14:55
158 road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek in three months
14:50
Gas to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek due to repair work
14:44
56 children infected with HIV in hospitals in Kyrgyzstan died