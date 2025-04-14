Gas to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek due to repair work

Gas supply will be temporarily stopped in part of Bishkek from April 16 to April 18. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

Gas supply will be shut off in the area limited by Lermontov, Big Chui Canal, Pervomayskaya streets and Bakai-Ata residential complex. The reason is work on an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks residents to use alternative energy sources during the work. The company emphasized that measures are being taken to ensure reliable and safe gas supply in the future.