Volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in February reaches $246.5 million

The total volume of money transfers received by Kyrgyzstan in February 2025 amounted to $246.5 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The bulk of the funds came from the CIS countries — $233.6 million. The volume of receipts from non-CIS countries amounted to $12.9 million.

According to the results of February 2025, the volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan abroad made up $24.6 million. Of this amount, $20.2 million was sent to the CIS countries, and $4.4 million — to non-CIS countries.