12:30
USD 87.45
EUR 99.89
RUB 1.04
English

Volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in February reaches $246.5 million

The total volume of money transfers received by Kyrgyzstan in February 2025 amounted to $246.5 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The bulk of the funds came from the CIS countries — $233.6 million. The volume of receipts from non-CIS countries amounted to $12.9 million.

According to the results of February 2025, the volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan abroad made up $24.6 million. Of this amount, $20.2 million was sent to the CIS countries, and $4.4 million — to non-CIS countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/325897/
views: 102
Print
Related
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to more than $215 million in January
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase by 12 percent for year
Kyrgyzstan receives $272 million in remittances in October
QR code payments gaining popularity in Kyrgyzstan – National Bank
Kyrgyzstan cancels fees for money transfers via mobile applications
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan in September amounted to $284.8 million
National Bank cancels fees for money transfers, but with some exceptions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan bans charging fees for online transfers in soms
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan in August amounted to $293.8 million
Over $1.5 billion transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan for seven months
Popular
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format
New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained
14 April, Monday
11:56
16,536 liters of counterfeit dairy products returned to Russia from Kyrgyzstan 16,536 liters of counterfeit dairy products returned to...
11:48
Volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in February reaches $246.5 million
11:43
Kyrgyz migrants targeted in police raid in Moscow
11:13
Kyrgyzstan’s national pavilion opened at EXPO 2025 in Osaka
11:06
200 new playgrounds to be built in Osh city instead of old ones