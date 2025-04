At least 200 new playgrounds will be built in Osh city instead of old ones. As the press service of the City Hall reported, places for construction have been chosen in the city.

A working commission of the municipality, together with representatives of contracting organizations, determined the places for the construction of playgrounds taking into account citizens’ requests.

As part of the first stage, it is planned to deliver 50 sets of equipment, the installation of which has already begun in Anar, Toloikon and Kulatov microdistricts.

The construction of playgrounds will begin in Kurmanjan Datka municipal territorial administration.