158 road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek in three months

At least 158 various road accidents involving municipal buses were registered in Bishkek from January 1 to March 31, 2025. The State Insurance Organization OJSC (Kyrgyzgosstrakh) provided such data.

Since the beginning of 2025, an increase in accidents involving municipal buses has been recorded in Bishkek. Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of such incidents increased by 15 percent.

According to data from regulatory authorities, there has also been an increase in traffic violations by bus drivers.
