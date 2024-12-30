Kyrgyz farmers receive 4.8 billion soms in preferential loans

At least 12,083 agricultural producers received preferential loans under FSH-12 program as of December 27. The total amount of loans is 4,850,809 billion soms, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Of these, 10,639 loans totaling 4,369,089 billion soms were issued for livestock farming, for crop production — 1,444 loans totaling 481,720 million soms.

Preferential loans under Financing of Agriculture program are issued by two state commercial institutions — Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank.